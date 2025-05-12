© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Listen: The legacy of Louisville’s Shirley Mae lives on

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published May 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Longtime Smoketown business-owner Shirley Mae Beard earned a reputation for slow-cooked, home-cooked meals that kept customers coming back for years.
Breya Jones
/
LPM
Shirley Mae Beard's restaurant is a Smoketown staple.

The Smoketown restaurateur gets her own street sign.

Longtime Smoketown business-owner Shirley Mae Beard earned a reputation for slow-cooked, home-cooked meals that kept customers coming back for years.

But she did more than cook — she elevated the history of Black jockeys in the Kentucky Derby, she shared secrets and fostered community.

She died in January. Today, her children keep her legacy running one plate of food at a time.

City officials honored Beard this weekend by installing a street sign bearing her name at the corner of South Clay and Lampton streets.

To get a better idea of who Shirley Mae was — and what makes her food so good — I paid a visit to her iconic restaurant during lunchtime.

Click the player above to hear what people said.
Tags
News LouisvilleCommunityArts and Culture
Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Breya Jones
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.