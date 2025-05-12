Listen: The legacy of Louisville’s Shirley Mae lives on
The Smoketown restaurateur gets her own street sign.
Longtime Smoketown business-owner Shirley Mae Beard earned a reputation for slow-cooked, home-cooked meals that kept customers coming back for years.
But she did more than cook — she elevated the history of Black jockeys in the Kentucky Derby, she shared secrets and fostered community.
She died in January. Today, her children keep her legacy running one plate of food at a time.
City officials honored Beard this weekend by installing a street sign bearing her name at the corner of South Clay and Lampton streets.
To get a better idea of who Shirley Mae was — and what makes her food so good — I paid a visit to her iconic restaurant during lunchtime.
Click the player above to hear what people said.