Listen: The legacy of Louisville’s Shirley Mae lives on

Longtime Smoketown business-owner Shirley Mae Beard earned a reputation for slow-cooked, home-cooked meals that kept customers coming back for years.

But she did more than cook — she elevated the history of Black jockeys in the Kentucky Derby, she shared secrets and fostered community .

She died in January. Today, her children keep her legacy running one plate of food at a time.

City officials honored Beard this weekend by installing a street sign bearing her name at the corner of South Clay and Lampton streets.

To get a better idea of who Shirley Mae was — and what makes her food so good — I paid a visit to her iconic restaurant during lunchtime.

Click the player above to hear what people said.