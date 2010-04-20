© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

No Date Yet For Special Session In Frankfort

By Rick Howlett
Published April 20, 2010 at 6:25 PM EDT

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioKentucky Gov. Beshear is still weighing his options on when to hold a special session on the budget. Gov. Beshear wants to hold the special session as soon as possible, but says he’s not yet ready to set the date.  He still wants to talk to Senate President David Williams and House Speaker Greg Stumbo.  Williams is encouraging Beshear to put charter schools on the agenda, and Beshear’s not ruling it out.“I’m open on the topic of charter schools.  And I’m willing to have some conversations to see if there may be some way to come to some agreement on that issue,” he said.Beshear, like Williams, says charter schools could enhance the state’s application for federal Race to the Top education dollars.  A special session is necessary because lawmakers left Frankfort last Thursday without passing a biennial budget during the 60-day regular session.

state budgetkentucky general assemblycharter schoolsKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
