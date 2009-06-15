Conway Says No Amendment Needed for Slots

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighProponents of expanded gambling in Kentucky now have a current legal opinion bolstering their arguments that a constitutional amendment is unnecessary.It’s only an opinion and it’s not legally binding, but Attorney General Jack Conway says it’s not necessary to further amend the state constitution to allow video slot machines at horse tracks.Conway says the opinion relies heavily on the 1931 Jockey Club case, the binding legal opinion on the issues of gaming and lotteries.“And, in their own discretion if they choose to do so, it is our advisory opinion that the courts of the commonwealth would uphold such an enactment," says Conway.Governor Steve Beshear wants lawmakers to approve video slots at the tracks in the special session now underway in Frankfort. Opponents of expanded gambling, who say the people should decide, are threatening a lawsuit.