Stumbo Blasts Herald-Leader on House Floor

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThree days into his new job as Kentucky House Speaker, Greg Stumbo finds himself the subject of an unflattering article in one of the state’s largest newspapers.Relinquishing his gavel so he could deliver an impassioned floor speech, Speaker Greg Stumbo lashed out a front-page story in the Lexington Herald-Leader questioning his ethics.The story cites some of Stumbo’s business interests and questions whether they pose conflicts now that he’s speaker. Stumbo says the story is totally baseless and nothing but tabloid journalism."And it’s unfortunate, because good people ought to be serving in our government," said Stumbo. "And good people ought not be criticized when they don’t do anything wrong."And to prove the story is without merit, Stumbo is calling for a full investigation of his finances by the Legislative Ethics Commission. He says they won’t find anything because he’s done nothing wrong.Lawmakers responded to Stumbo’s speech with a standing ovation.