Fito Páez: Tiny Desk Concert

Updated September 16, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

What an honor to host Fito Páez , one of the pioneers of Argentine rock, at the Tiny Desk for the start of Latin Music Month. In 1984, Páez released his debut solo album one year after a brutal dictatorship, joining the swell of Spanish language rock and roll that was growing in Argentina. His lyrical insight was poignant then and resonates now.

In this set, his beloved storytelling is on full display as well as his connection to the audience. Páez reaches back to early '90s classics, including "A Rodar Mi Vida" and "Mariposa Tecknicolor," but also features the retrospective new song "Sale el Sol." The closing feels like a homecoming with a rendition of "Circo Beat" that wildly transitions into the reference-heavy "Tercer Mundo," which gets a few lyrical updates for 2025.

SET LIST

"A Rodar Mi Vida"

"Mariposa Tecknicolor"

"Sale el Sol"

"Circo Beat"

"Tercer Mundo"

MUSICIANS

Fito Páez: vocals, keys

Juani Agüero: guitar, background vocals

Vandera: guitar, background vocals

Diego Olivero: bass, background vocals

Juan Absatz: keys, background vocals

Emme: background vocals

Gastón Baremberg: drums

Alejo von der Pahlen: tenor saxophone

Ervin Stutz: trumpet

Santiago Benítez: trombone

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Anamaria Sayre, Felix Contreras

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dora Levite

Photographer: Zayhra Rodriguez

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

