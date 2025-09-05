Vicki Peterson of The Bangles and John Cowsill: "It's like starting over again" in the 91.9 WFPK studio

Two living legends, Vicki Peterson, founding member of The Bangles, and John Cowsill of The Cowsills, Beach Boys, and Smithereens, graced the 91.9 WFPK studio in support of their new album Long After The Fire. The married couple have always been in each others' orbits but never recorded an album together until now. They both come from pop and rock'n'roll backgrounds but the new album is mostly country and Americana as they sing the songs of John's famous late brothers, Barry and Bill Cowsill. They both have fascinating histories with John playing in one of the world's most famous family bands, The Cowsills who were big in the 1960s. He then went on to play with the touring band for The Beach Boys for over two decades. He's now fronting The Smithereens! Vicki Peterson and her sister Debbi Peterson, along with Susanna Hoffs formed one of the biggest bands of the 1980s, The Bangles. It was quite a thrill to be talking with these legends of rock but they couldn't have been warmer and nicer and more down to earth than they were. We talked about going from Stadiums to small clubs, the new album, and some history as to how this all came to be. They also played two songs from the album with "A Thousand Times" and "Come to Me" which you can hear in our interview.

WFPK's Laura Shine John Cowsill & Vicki Peterson