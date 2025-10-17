© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Win Tickets to Dropkick Murphys

Louisville Public Media
Published October 17, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys

91.9 WFPK welcomes Dropkick Murphys on March 8 at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

We have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Dropkick Murphys at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on March 8!
Tags
Music WFPKGiveawaysArts and Culture
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.