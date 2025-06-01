WFPK's Songs In The Key of Pride

It’s June, which means two things: rainbow capitalism is at an all-time high, and WFPK is actually doing something cool about it.

All month long, we’re cranking up the queer joy with Songs In the Key of Pride—a daily celebration of LGBTQ+ artists and icons. Every weekday, our hosts will spotlight one standout queer artist and play tracks that remind you why music hits different when it's coming from the margins.

That means you might hear a glam-drenched scream from The B-52s, a Brandi Carlile tearjerker, or a Rufus Wainwright torch song. One day you’re crying to Tracy Chapman, the next you’re voguing to Chappell Roan. And yes, we’ll absolutely be spinning Elton.

Also: Orville Peck. Joy Oladokun. R.E.M. (who gave us “Walk Unafraid” and “Crush With Eyeliner”). Pride’s not just a weekend here—it’s a soundtrack, all June long, every weekday on 91.9 WFPK.

Because identity is the genre.