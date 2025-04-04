Win Tickets to a Screening of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - 1972

Set in the beautiful ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy, the film captures Pink Floyd performing songs like “Echoes,” “A Saucerful of Secrets,” and “One of These Days." Plus, rare behind-the-scenes glimpses of the band working on The Dark Side of the Moon at Abbey Road Studios.

The screenings take place April 24th and 27th at AMC Stonybrook and Cinemark Tinseltown.