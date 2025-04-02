© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Jordan Allen from The Voice visited the 91.9 WFPK Studio

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 2, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
Jordan Allen
Channing Price
Jordan Allen

If you're a fan of NBC's The Voice then you saw Kentucky native Jordan Allen on the 27th season of the show which aired recently. Jordan's coach was John Legend! Jordan has been making music over a decade with his band The Bellwethers but is now a solo artist. He also plays bass for Nicolas Jamerson & The Morning Jays. He's originally from London, Kentucky and still based there but quite often on the road. He came by the WFPK studio and talked about his hometown, the changes in his life after being on The Voice, and what it takes to play music full time in an ever-changing music industry. He also debuted a gorgeous new song live for us called "Take This Outside". His latest single "I Got It Bad" is now streaming but below is a special live version.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
