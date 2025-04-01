Sam Tabor and Ken Coomer of Wilco released a fun and bizarre video and song "Twist The Knife"

Maybe you know Sam Tabor from skateboarding videos. Or it's possible you know him from the world of gaming. It's also a probability you know his as a musician from LaGrange, KY. Or maybe you're just hearing of him for the first time. In any case, this guy is very talented at whatever it seems he may be into. Google is his boss as he makes a living from Youtube skateboarding videos among other things. He is also a musician and his new song "Twist The Knife" is catchy as all get out. The tune was produced by Ken Coomer, formerly of the band Wilco. The song is out now and will be on his upcoming album I Hope They Set You Free due June 20. In the meantime, adjust your glasses for this fun-house video of Sam performing "Twist The Knife" and try not to hurt your neck.