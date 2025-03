Meet Gordi because she's a really good musician and also a doctor! Her name is Sophie Payten aka "Gordi" and she hails from Australia but lives half the time in Los Angeles. She has a new album called Like Plasticine due out May 30, 2025. Just passing through town on her way to Ohio, we talked about her career and challenges of being a medical doctor and a musician at the same time, the new album, and a collaboration with the Irish musician SOAK.