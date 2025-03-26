© 2025 Louisville Public Media

The Top 500 Songs of the '90s

Published March 26, 2025 at 2:27 PM EDT

It's time to vote on your favorite songs from the '90s!

WFPK is counting down the Top 500 Songs of the 90s—and we need your votes!

Will you be voting for the grunge of Nirvana, the pop of Madonna, the country of Shania Twain, TLC’s brand of R&B, the alternative of R.E.M., or the hip hop of 2Pac?

Enter below to vote for what you think are the biggest and best tracks of the decade. Then, listen as we count down all 500 starting April 14th!

From flannel shirts to frosted tips, it's time to relive the 90s, one hit at a time—only on WFPK!
Music
