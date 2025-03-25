© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Johnnyswim thrills and delights at the WFPK Members Show

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published March 25, 2025 at 11:04 AM EDT
Johnnyswim Members Only Show
Laura Shine for LPM
Johnnyswim Members Only Show

WFPK members got a real treat when the band Johnnyswim graced our performance studio for a Members Only Show on March 21, 2025. How good was it? Good enough for a rousing standing ovation at the end kind-of-good. Abner and Amanda Ramirez are the vocalists and songwriters of Johnnyswim. They are also a married couple and were celebrating their 16th anniversary that day as well. They talked to us about how they got together, life's challenges, and the new album When The War Is Over, and of course played some fantastic songs for us too.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.