Johnnyswim thrills and delights at the WFPK Members Show

WFPK members got a real treat when the band Johnnyswim graced our performance studio for a Members Only Show on March 21, 2025. How good was it? Good enough for a rousing standing ovation at the end kind-of-good. Abner and Amanda Ramirez are the vocalists and songwriters of Johnnyswim. They are also a married couple and were celebrating their 16th anniversary that day as well. They talked to us about how they got together, life's challenges, and the new album When The War Is Over, and of course played some fantastic songs for us too.