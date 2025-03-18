It took "Half A Lifetime" to finish the new song from My Morning Jacket

Jim James of My Morning Jacket said it literally took "half a lifetime" to finish the new song "Half A Lifetime" that will appear on the upcoming album Is that comes out this Friday, March 21 on ATO Records. The song was originally a demo for the album Z released in 2005. James says "“It’s about doing whatever it takes to get where you need to go, instead of bailing when things get hard, which is funny considering that it literally took a half a lifetime to finish.”

There are many opportunities to celebrate the new release and hometown heroes My Morning Jacket including a 5 night stint at The Louisville Palace April 25-30, an album signing at Guestroom Records March 21 at 2 pm, and a key to the City presented by Mayor Greenberg on March 22 at the Louisville FC opener at Lynn Family Stadium.

It won't take half a lifetime to watch the video of the new song fortunately. It's only 3 minutes and 21 seconds but worth the wait!