Live in the 91.9 WFPK Studio with Magnolia Boulevard

Lexington, KY. band Magnolia Boulevard stopped by the WFPK studio before their show with Nicolas Jamerson at The Whirling Tiger on March 14. We spoke with lead powerhouse singer Maggie Noelle and the other main songwriter, keyboardist, and guitarist Ryan Allen about the origins of the band and their personal stories of how they became involved. They're currently releasing singles which will end up on an album later this year. They performed the recently released "Spellbound" and we gave the latest single "On My Own" a spin as well.