Live in the 91.9 WFPK Studio with Magnolia Boulevard

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published March 17, 2025 at 12:16 PM EDT
Magnolia Boulevard
Plan B Images
Magnolia Boulevard

Lexington, KY. band Magnolia Boulevard stopped by the WFPK studio before their show with Nicolas Jamerson at The Whirling Tiger on March 14. We spoke with lead powerhouse singer Maggie Noelle and the other main songwriter, keyboardist, and guitarist Ryan Allen about the origins of the band and their personal stories of how they became involved. They're currently releasing singles which will end up on an album later this year. They performed the recently released "Spellbound" and we gave the latest single "On My Own" a spin as well.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
