WFPK Music Madness: Celebrating Women Musicians during Women's History Month

It’s Women’s History Month, it’s Bracket Season… so WFPK is celebrating some of the greatest women in music!

We’ve built a bracket honoring legendary artists in rock, soul, alternative, Americana, pop, country, and R&B—and you get to vote for your favorites!

Cast your votes here and then listen daily to hear which artists are moving forward. Dolly? Aretha? Janis? Nina? Madonna? It's up to you to decide who wins.

It’s a fun way to celebrate the voices that shaped music—only on WFPK!