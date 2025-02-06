My Morning Jacket: "We've kind of been reborn in a lot of ways"

My Morning Jacket recently announced their upcoming album is, out March 21, and drummer Patrick Hallahan hopped on the phone with Otis Junior for a big announcement. He revealed that the band will be promoting the new album on a tour that kicks off this April. To make the news even more exciting, he shared that the tour includes a 3-night run at the Louisville Palace.

He talked about the band's strict "no repeat" policy, promising a new set every night, and about the Louisville artists who will be kicking off each night. Lacey Guthrie will be supporting the band on April 25, followed by Future Killer on April 26, and The Jesse Lees on April 27. Louisville band Bendigo Fletcher will also join the band on a couple of stops.

He also shared how the band has grown over the years, and the ways that their current phase represents a new era and rebirth for the band. They worked with legendary producer Brendan O'Brien on the new album, and Hallahan talked about his influence on their studio workflow. Listen to the entire conversation here, and check out all the tour dates below!