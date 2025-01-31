Faye Webster: Tiny Desk Concert

If you want it, Faye Webster 's Tiny Desk can offer an escape. Featuring her longtime band and a string quartet, Webster guides us through a swooning and sweeping set culled from her quickly growing catalog.

Webster's Underdressed at the Symphony was inspired by just that: Buying last-minute tickets to the symphony orchestra in her hometown of Atlanta and finding the experience otherworldly. She performs "But Not Kiss" and the title track from that album. Webster is a gentle but captivating performer in this space, at times grooving with her locked-in band. But she also appears to be in a trance of her own, like on the Atlanta Millionaires Club cuts "Jonny" and its spoken-word reprise. The horns heard on those original recordings gave everything a brassy warmth, but here Trey Pollard's string arrangements enhance this Tiny Desk's dream-like quality.

SET LIST

"In A Good Way"

"But Not Kiss"

"Underdressed at the Symphony"

"Jonny"

"Jonny (Reprise)"

MUSICIANS

Faye Webster: vocals, guitar

Noor Khan: bass, backing vocals

Matthew Stoessel: guitar, pedal steel

Nick Rosen: piano

Charles Garner: drums, percussion

Ellen Riccio: violin

Danielle Wiebe Burke: viola

Stephanie Barrett: cello

Annie Leeth: violin

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Elle Mannion

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Sofia Seidel

Audio Engineer: Andie Huether

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Estefania Mitre

Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR