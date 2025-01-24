WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Mumford & Sons "Rushmere"

Mumford & Sons are back after a seven-year hiatus with their new song, "Rushmere," which serves as the title track for their forthcoming album, set to release on March 28 via Glassnote. The band describes the past two years as “the most prolific two years we’ve ever had” in a brief Instagram statement.

“We have a lot of songs to share with you… and it all begins where we started, really, with “Rushmere.” We’re restless to get going, relieved and excited to share this first one with you.”

The Grammy and BRIT Award winners revealed that Rushmere refers to a pond located in Wimbledon Common, southwest London. This is where Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane spent time together and first began to envision forming a band.

The new project was produced by six-time Grammy winner Dave Cobb, and recorded at the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, in Savannah, GA, and at Marcus’ studio in the U.K.

Check out the new video, showing fans’ excitement upon hearing the single for the first time.

