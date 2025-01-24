© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Mumford & Sons "Rushmere"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 24, 2025 at 6:06 AM EST
Fabian Montique
Mumford & Sons

Mumford & Sons get back to their roots with new song "Rushmere"

Mumford & Sons are back after a seven-year hiatus with their new song, "Rushmere," which serves as the title track for their forthcoming album, set to release on March 28 via Glassnote. The band describes the past two years as “the most prolific two years we’ve ever had” in a brief Instagram statement.

“We have a lot of songs to share with you… and it all begins where we started, really, with “Rushmere.” We’re restless to get going, relieved and excited to share this first one with you.”
The Grammy and BRIT Award winners revealed that Rushmere refers to a pond located in Wimbledon Common, southwest London. This is where Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane spent time together and first began to envision forming a band.

The new project was produced by six-time Grammy winner Dave Cobb, and recorded at the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, in Savannah, GA, and at Marcus’ studio in the U.K.

Check out the new video, showing fans’ excitement upon hearing the single for the first time.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.