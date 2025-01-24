Michigander: "Working with my peers, I feel like we've all leveled up over the years."

Ahead of the show at Zanzabar last week, Michigander's Jason Singer joined stopped by WFPK to chat about his upcoming self-titled debut album, out February 7, and his creative journey so far.

“It felt like the right time,” he shared about making the leap to a full-length album. After 10 years as Michigander, he wrote 40-50 songs and whittled them down to 12 that finally felt worthy of release.

Now based in Nashville, Michigander credited Music City for pushing his songwriting and fostering a new level of collaboration. “Living here, it’s easier to write more because so many people are writing,” he said, adding that working with producer Jeremy Lutito and local friends made the process both experimental and fun. “We just threw paint at the wall and let it happen.”

The sense of community in Nashville has been equally inspiring. “In the indie rock space, everyone’s stoked about each other’s projects. When one person wins, it feels like everyone wins.”

With the album release approaching, Michigander is already thinking ahead. Inspired by creators like Jim Henson, he hopes to dive into new projects like podcasting and filmmaking while continuing to enjoy the ride. “Touring with my best friends and playing songs written in my bedroom—it’s just so cool.”

Listen to the entire interview, and his performance of "Peace of Mind" and "Giving Up" here!