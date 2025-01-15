Landman's Kayla Wallace: "I made sure to soak up every single second of the experience."

Kayla Wallace brings fire and finesse to Taylor Sheridan’s newest drama Landman, where high-stakes oil rigs meet power plays in the corporate jungle. In a candid interview with Kyle Meredith, Wallace broke down her role as Rebecca, a lawyer navigating the testosterone-fueled oil fields of West Texas. Balancing intellect and grit, Rebecca shakes up the good ol’ boys’ club with a cutting presence that Wallace found thrilling to portray.

Episode four, in particular, showcases Rebecca’s ability to command a room, as Wallace described diving headfirst into legal jargon to nail the authenticity. “There’s so much law jargon I didn’t know, but I was excited to learn,” she admitted, calling it her favorite on-set day.

Not all the challenges were verbal—Wallace also found herself face-to-face with real snakes. “I thought they’d be CGI,” she laughed, recalling her initial shock. With snake wranglers and plexiglass for safety, the scene still left her terrified: “It felt like any second that thing was going to jump at me.”

Beyond the thrills, Landman serves as a thoughtful exploration of the oil industry’s nuances, from accidents to clean energy debates. Wallace revealed she immersed herself in research, finding the stories of families and workers impacted by oil-related disasters both harrowing and illuminating.

The drama also offered Wallace the chance to spar on-screen with Billy Bob Thornton, whom she praised for his grounded yet unpredictable presence. “He gives you so much to work with,” she said. “It was an honor to play off him.”

When she’s not slaying as Rebecca, Wallace is busy writing songs, with music remaining a core part of her creative life. “I’ve got some songs I’d love to share one day,” she teased, though she admitted that releasing personal music feels much more vulnerable than acting.

Fans of When Calls the Heart will also be happy to know that Wallace hinted at a possible return for her character Fiona, who’s been off-screen working in Nashville. “There’s a chance you might see more of her,” she teased coyly, leaving Hearties buzzing with speculation about what might come next.

Wallace delivers a career-highlight performance in Landman, a gripping drama that mixes Sheridan’s signature grit with hard-hitting themes. As for Rebecca’s next move? Wallace kept her cards close but promised viewers more twists ahead.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.