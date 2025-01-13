Bibelhauser Brothers Resurrect A New Grass Revival Song with John Cowan

Louisville's twin brother bluegrass duo The Bibelhauser Brothers just released "This Heart of Mine", a New Grass Revival song from 1975 with a new version that features N.G.R. member John Cowan. John was a vocalist and bassist for the legendary band that took bluegrass and traditional country and infused it with jazz and other experimental interpretations, making them one of the original jam bands in the 1970s. The song, penned by Steven F. Brines and Jim Smoak, originally appeared on their album Fly Through The Country.

New Grass Revival originated in Louisville, KY. with John Cowan, Sam Bush, Courtney Johnson, and Curtis Burch. Other members included Bela Fleck, Pat Flynn, Butch Robins, and more. So it seems very fitting that the Bibelhauser Brothers, Aaron and Adam, would cover a band that helped put progressive bluegrass on the map here in their hometown. John was thrilled to contribute:

“This Heart Of Mine” was one of the first recordings I ever sang and played on. One of my favorite New Grass Revival songs ever. Hearing and getting to sing on the Bibelhauser Brothers version was an honor, privilege, and heartwarming experience for me. Thanks Bros.!" - John Cowan

"This Heart of Mine" is now streaming. I've also included New Grass Revival singing the original version in a video from 1977 from a KET broadcast recorded in Lexington, KY. below.