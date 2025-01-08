Chris Diamantopoulos: “I have a history of playing characters that people should loath”

From the absurdity of a maple syrup heist to building a sanctuary for a 16-year-old tortoise, Chris Dimopoulos has a way of turning the unexpected into something charming and relatable. His latest project, The Sticky—a darkly comedic take on Canada’s infamous syrup caper—is already making waves on Prime Video.

“I play the idiot,” Dimopoulos quips, referring to his character. “It’s a guy who projects strength but is just hanging on by a thread. That thin veneer? Dust—it blows away.”

The show’s quirky tone, reminiscent of Fargo and the Coen Brothers, hooked Dimopoulos early. “This world is so different from anything I’ve seen. It’s dirty, gooey, sepia-toned—it’s sticky in every way,” he says, grinning at the pun.

Dimopoulos thrives in roles that straddle absurdity and humanity, making viewers root for characters who seem irredeemable. “I love finding that last ember of humanity in someone loathsome and trying to make you care,” he says. It’s a trait that has served him well, whether he’s voicing Mickey Mouse or portraying Russ Hanneman on Silicon Valley.

When asked why he gravitates toward such roles, Dimopoulos shrugs. “Look, I’m a working actor. I don’t always get to pick and choose, but when I see something this good—like The Sticky—I go after it hard.”

The project also gave him a chance to work alongside acting legends like Margot Martindale and the powerhouse Jamie Lee Curtis. “Jamie could power a small country with her energy,” he marvels. “She makes everyone around her better.”

Between his acting gigs, voiceover work, and a potential revival of his Silicon Valley-inspired tequila brand, Dimopoulos somehow finds time to care for a growing household—including a 130-pound tortoise. “I’m building it a cobblestone chalet,” he deadpans. “This thing’s going in my will.”

As for The Sticky, Dimopoulos hopes viewers will curl up this winter and binge the show. “It’s funny, it’s heartfelt, and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen. Plus, those French covers of pop songs? Genius.”

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.