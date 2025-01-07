House, Hip Hop, and Hyperpop come together in new album Multicolor. from Louisville's AHC

House, Hip Hop, Hyperpop make up the pallet in AHC's new album Multicolor. After being a solo artist who has done everything herself from recording, producing all of her own videos, writing all of her songs, she collaborated with others from South Korea to Louisville on this latest project. AHC stands for Annahelen Croce and she is from Louisville, KY. I asked her to tell us more about who she is and how she got to the making of this latest album:

"I started producing music in 2019, but it wasn’t until Covid hit when I started officially releasing music as Ahc. I independently released albums and music videos all written and produced by myself, and finally in August of 2021, I held my own show at Big Rock Park pavilion for all my friends and family. After that I knew I wanted to keep performing.

I started getting more performance opportunities and was becoming more known in Louisville.

In 2022 I studied in Seoul, South Korea and built connections with artists there. I released multiple collaborations over the years with Korean rapper “crockyO” and we recently released a collab album together. While connecting and performing in the Seoul music scene, I also became more involved in Louisville’s scene. Playing shows at Portal, Zanzabar & mode alongside many talented louisville locals.

I direct and edit all of my music videos, until this past year I started working with artist & director Steven Mobb, who has tremendously helped bring my world to life and helped get my name noticed.

He directed my videos “rodeo”, “peachy”, and my upcoming song called “TRACKSUIT” releasing January 17th.

It’s been an incredible 5 years, but this is only the beginning, I’m still working to be the best artist I can be."

Check out the song "Freeze" from the new album Multicolor. and also the video of her song "Rodeo" which features some familiar Louisville footage, below.