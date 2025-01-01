Claire Forlani: "Playing someone so dreadful is oddly freeing."

Kyle Meredith sat down with Claire Forlani and John Tenney to discuss Prime Video’s new Cruel Intentions series, a reimagining of the seductive, power-driven world that first thrilled audiences in the late ‘90s. The original film was iconic—equal parts scandalous and addictive—and its television counterpart takes those elements to the next level, exploring the ruthless power dynamics of an elite college where no one’s hands are clean.

Forlani, best known for her roles in Meet Joe Black, Mallrats, and The Rock, and Tenney, a scene-stealing veteran of shows like The Closer and Scandal, seem right at home in this layered drama, portraying characters whose lives are as glittering as they are fractured. But when asked about their connection to the original film, their answers were as distinct as their on-screen personas.

“I haven’t seen Cruel Intentions,” Forlani admits with a smile, “but I have seen Dangerous Liaisons. That was my reference point.” Tenney, however, had done his homework. “I saw the original film back in the day. It was fantastic,” he says, noting that he was “a little older than the key demographic, but it resonated.” Both actors were drawn to the story’s timeless exploration of manipulation, power, and revenge, which has endured since the original novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, was published in 1782.

The series, like its predecessors, is populated by characters who are equal parts captivating and detestable. “Everyone’s dreadful,” Forlani quips, before adding, “But that’s what makes them so interesting. The power struggles, the secrets—it’s escapism at its best.”

Tenney, playing a congressman, was particularly intrigued by the father-son dynamic in his storyline. “For me, it wasn’t just about the politics,” he explains. “It was about this layered, sometimes surprising relationship with his son. You think you understand their bond, but then it reveals something entirely different.”

Forlani’s character, Claudia, is a master manipulator with a razor-sharp exterior. “Claudia’s need for power and control comes from fear,” she says. “She’s a narcissist, treating her daughter with the same brutality she inflicts on herself. But playing someone so dreadful is oddly freeing. You get to lean into the awfulness and enjoy it.”

The cast also explored how the new Cruel Intentions reflects today’s world. “This series updates the setting to a modern elite college, playing with themes of privilege, social media, and identity,” Tenney says. “It’s a world of excess and power struggles, not unlike Succession or even Dallas.”

And while the series may feel like a biting commentary on modern society, it’s also rich with dramatic tension and irresistible intrigue. “These characters make the worst decisions in the best ways,” Forlani laughs. “It’s juicy, dramatic conflict. That’s what makes it so fun.”

When asked about their other projects, Forlani playfully sidesteps speculation about a possible Mallrats 2, teasing, “Kevin Smith has been trying. If it happens, it happens. It would be fun to see where Brandy is now—maybe still working at the mall!” Tenney, meanwhile, reflects on his recent appearance in And Just Like That…. “Those boyfriends have a way of coming back,” he says with a chuckle, leaving the door open for a return.

As the conversation wraps, both actors express their excitement about the series and their characters. “This story has so much to say about human nature, about power, about the way we treat each other,” Tenney says. Forlani adds, “It’s proper escapism. It’s why we love to watch—and why we love to act.”

If Cruel Intentions 2.0 is anything like its predecessors, it’s sure to pull viewers into its web of lies, lust, and high-stakes drama. One thing’s for sure: you’ll want to tune in to see how far these characters are willing to go.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.