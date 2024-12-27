Richard Curtis: "The producers wanted me to do Love Actually for kids"

Renowned writer-director Richard Curtis (Love Actually, About Time) is back with a new holiday classic, but this time in animated form. That Christmas, now streaming on Netflix, brings to life a set of children’s books Curtis originally wrote for his kids. And while the world of Santa and snowy Seaside towns may seem familiar, the film takes a fresh approach, leaning into warmth, humor, and the heart of family connections.

Curtis tells Kyle Meredith that the project initially began as a proposed half-hour special, but a fateful pitch to Locksmith Animation led to a full-fledged feature. “They wanted to create Love Actually for kids,” Curtis jokes. “But really, it’s its own thing.” The film weaves multiple narratives, including a standout story of a boy and an empty stocking, inspired by Curtis’ observations of his twin nephews.

In That Christmas, Santa’s existence isn’t questioned—a deliberate choice Curtis made to sidestep the usual “belief in Santa” trope. Instead, Brian Cox’s portrayal of Santa is nuanced and, as Curtis puts it, “a realistic Santa who helps but leaves humans to figure things out for the next 364 days.”

The cast shines, with Curtis marveling at the way voices bring his characters to life. And yes, fans of Love Actually will spot a cheeky Easter egg: a clip from the iconic rom-com is labeled as a “boring old Christmas movie” in That Christmas. “It’s a proper modern joke,” Curtis laughs.

Adding to the holiday cheer is a brand-new song by Ed Sheeran, composed specifically for the film. Curtis shares that Sheeran, a longtime friend, turned in the song within three days after being inspired by the movie’s charm.

With its heartfelt storytelling and Curtis’s signature wit, That Christmas has all the makings of a seasonal favorite. Stream it now on Netflix—and maybe make it a new tradition for your holiday watchlist. 🎄

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.