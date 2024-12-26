Lacey Guthrie in the 91.9 WFPK Studio

Louisville musician and songwriter Lacey Guthrie came by our studio at WFPK to talk about her new album Flower-Eating Monster and played a song live for us, too. She teamed up with her former bandmate from Twin Limb, Kevin Ratterman who now lives in Los Angeles, to produce and record the new album. She also worked heavily with W.G. Rickel of the group Future Killer and speaks very highly of all that he did for the project including the video of the new single "To The Mole That Killed The King" which you can see below.

Lacey Guthrie will be celebrating the release of Flower-Eating Monster Friday, Dec. 27th at Headliners with Jaye Jayle and Rude Weirdo, 8 pm.