Andrew Kane is deployed and away from his family in new song "Home For Christmas"

A lot of folks write about being home for Christmas but in Louisville musician Andrew Kane's case, it's not just a sentimental idea for a song, it's for real. Andrew is a Nurse Practitioner for the United States Air Force and literally away from is family this holiday season. He just released a song called "Home for Christmas" and his deployment makes it that much more bittersweet. Andrew says about the song:

"I was born and raised in Louisville, KY. I am a graduate of the University of Louisville where I received my Bachelors of Science in Nursing and my Doctor of Nursing Practice degree. I have been working as a Nurse Practitioner in the United States Air Force (USAF) since October 2021. Being in the USAF has led to wonderful opportunities, but it has also meant periods of being away from my wife and two children. I am currently deployed and will be spending this Christmas and holiday season overseas.

The holiday season is often thought of to be filled with joy, but, unfortunately that is not always the case. I wrote this song to share my current perspective, reflecting on just how meaningful time with loved ones is. I have been writing music for 10+ years and plan to release my first album in early 2025.

None of my accomplishments in life would be possible without the endless love and support from my amazing wife, Sarah, and my two beautiful children, Emmett and Nora."

"Home For Christmas" is now available and streaming.