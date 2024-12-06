© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Al Green "Everybody Hurts"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 6, 2024 at 6:18 AM EST
David Raccuglia
/
Fat Possum Records
Al Green

Al Green shares his soulful cover of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts"

The legendary Memphis R&B and Gospel vocalist Al Green has released a deeply soulful cover of R.E.M.'s 1992 classic "Everybody Hurts." Green reimagined the original in his trademark soul style, backed by a full band, including strings and backing vocalists. Green has been putting his own spin on songs from various artists, earning praise for his rendition of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day," released last year.

While we were in the studio recording ‘Everybody Hurts’”, Green said in a press release, "I could really feel the heaviness of the song and I wanted to inject a little touch of hope and light into it. There’s always a presence of light that can break through those times of darkness.”

Green received praise from R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe who stated, "Speaking on behalf of the entire band — we could not be more honored, more flattered, more humbled. This is an epic moment for us.”

Al Green’s “Everybody Hurts” is available via Fat Possum Records.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.