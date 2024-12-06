WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Al Green "Everybody Hurts"

The legendary Memphis R&B and Gospel vocalist Al Green has released a deeply soulful cover of R.E.M.'s 1992 classic "Everybody Hurts." Green reimagined the original in his trademark soul style, backed by a full band, including strings and backing vocalists. Green has been putting his own spin on songs from various artists, earning praise for his rendition of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day," released last year.

“While we were in the studio recording ‘Everybody Hurts’”, Green said in a press release, "I could really feel the heaviness of the song and I wanted to inject a little touch of hope and light into it. There’s always a presence of light that can break through those times of darkness.”

Green received praise from R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe who stated, "Speaking on behalf of the entire band — we could not be more honored, more flattered, more humbled. This is an epic moment for us.”

Al Green’s “Everybody Hurts” is available via Fat Possum Records.

