Death and Theft Wrapped in a Lovely Christmas Tune by Cadillac Young

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 5, 2024 at 12:53 PM EST
Cadillac Young
Luke Stevens
Cadillac Young

If you're looking for a non-merry Christmas song about theft and death, we've got the one for you! Guitarist and songwriter Cadillac Young has released a new song for Christmas that features death and theft called "Love Lost at a Truck Stop in Texas". The song is dark but wrapped in a beautiful melody and chorus. I don't want to give it all away but "Jane Doe" rhymes well with "snow"... Cadillac Young plays with the local punk band Shitfire who offer their services as his backing band on two songs released as The Shively Shitfires & Cadillac Young's Jug Band Christmas EP. The second song is a cover “Ain’t No Hole In The Washtub” from the Jim Henson movie Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas”. Non-merry Christmas and happy listening!
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
