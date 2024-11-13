WFPK Song Of The Day: Mk.gee "ROCKMAN"

Earlier this year, New Jersey guitarist, songwriter, and producer Mk.gee (Michael Gordon) released the album, Two Star & the Dream Police, creating quite a buzz. The multi-instrumentalist just released the stand alone single, “ROCKMAN.”

Mk.gee hasn’t shared the inspiration behind the new song, but it certainly gives a nod to the sound of classic rock legends from the 80’s. He has said that he grew up on jazz and New Jersey rock and played in both rock groups and jazz trio when he was younger, citing Bruce Springsteen and Pat Metheny as early musical influences.

Check our his recent SNL appearance: