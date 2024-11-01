Mastodon's Troy Sanders: “We’re not trying to make everyone happy”

With two decades of heavy metal evolution in the rearview, Mastodon's Troy Sanders reflects on their journey from dive bars to headlining tours with seasoned perspective. Speaking to Kyle Meredith fresh off their recent tour with Lamb of God, Sanders is in his element, recounting the visceral power of revisiting Leviathan, their seminal 2004 album, alongside Lamb of God's Ashes of the Wake. “It was something we’ve been talking about for years,” Sanders shares, adding that the co-headline setup is more teamwork than rivalry. For fans, the tour was a full-circle moment, pairing two monumental releases from a formative era in metal.

For Mastodon, however, the experience wasn’t just nostalgia—it was a reminder of the grit, resilience, and evolution that define their ethos. Leviathan remains a unique chapter in the band’s history, partly because the Moby Dick-inspired concept could’ve flopped had it not been executed with precision. “It could have killed us,” Sanders reflects, “but we were lucky. It went the other way and set us apart.” Since then, Mastodon has continued pushing sonic boundaries, and with 2009’s Crack the Skye now marking its 15th anniversary, Sanders speaks to the album’s far-reaching impact. The release saw the band tackle increasingly personal themes with storytelling elements like astral projection and Rasputin, all while incorporating more melodic vocals.

Discussing Crack the Skye, Sanders muses on the freedom that comes with creative risk, acknowledging the unique energy within the band when they committed to its surreal narrative. “It sounds insane explaining it,” he laughs, but there’s pride in creating something that exists beyond conventional rock tropes. “It’s like a slow cooker,” he says of their music, noting how Mastodon’s layered approach is often a “grower, not a shower.”

The group’s dedication to blending intensity with humor also shines through their merchandise—like the infamous commemorative plates and tiki mugs, which mirror their off-stage personalities. “We're just a bunch of goofballs,” Sanders admits. Embracing comedy alongside musical complexity has given Mastodon a distinct edge, a balance of heavy and light that appeals to both die-hard fans and newcomers.

Looking to the future, Sanders is open about the potential influence of Leviathan and Crack the Skye on their next project. He hints that revisiting these albums has rekindled some of their early ferocity, and while no concrete plans are set, the band’s commitment to creative evolution remains unwavering. “We’re not trying to make everyone happy,” he asserts. For Mastodon, the goal is always to challenge themselves first and foremost, something that has propelled them to legendary status in the world of heavy music.

