WFPK Song of the Day: The Head And The Heart "Arrow"

Perhaps you caught their amazing performance at Bourbon & Beyond this year. The Head And The Heart have signed with a new label and shared the new self-produced single and video for “Arrow.” The new song finds the band returning to their early folk roots, and is the first preview of their forthcoming album.

Speaking about the new song vocalist/guitarist Jonathan Russell says “It’s a very self-empowering song for me,” referencing lyrics such as “there’s times I need direction / there’s times I need to roam / I move station to station / I showed up here alone / I am my own arrow.” “Sometimes you feel a little lost at sea without an anchor. If something was to go south, would anybody even be able to help you or find you? It’s nice to know that you have your own way of providing yourself with confidence when you're out there in the dark.”

Russell says the decision to return to self-producing was “a 180 in terms of where we were headed. We really wanted to make our next music our own way, and it was a lot of fun to have all of us in a room together again. When we’d have downtime over the past two years, we’d all fly into either Richmond or Seattle and work in a specific studio in each place. We worked with engineers from our past. All these things went into being able to reimagine how we wanted to approach making music.”

