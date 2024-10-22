© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Heidi Howe "Hurricane"

By John Timmons
Published October 22, 2024

Louisville singer-songwriter shares new fundraising song "Hurricane"

We’ve always known that Louisville singer-songwriter Heidi Howe has a big heart, and she has just released the new fundraiser single and video for “Hurricane.” Not only have so many people have been affected by the recent tragic storms but animals have as well. This is where her big heart comes in.

Heidi shared with us, “My folks (mom and bonus dad) have been hit by several hurricanes in Florida over the past few years. I wrote this little ditty in my living room tonight and put it on Bandcamp as a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Florida. Just spreading the word.”

We want to spread the word as well. All proceeds from the sale of the download will be sent to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Florida to help with hurricane relief.

Download “Heidi Howe’s “Hurricane” here:
https://heidihowe.bandcamp.com/track/hurricane

Hurricane

Ain't no such thing as ducks in a row
Ain't no such thing as being in the clear
Ain't no such thing as having control
Ain't no such thing as getting rid of fear

No, everything don't happen for a reason
And sometimes, the gain ain't worth the pain
Life ain't fair, it ain't a game
Life don't treat us all the same
It ain't a rainbow, it's a hurricane

Some folks will get more than their share
Some folks will get less than they need
Don't come at me with all those thoughts and prayers
I could really use some hands and feet

No, everything don't happen for a reason
And sometimes, the gain ain't worth the pain
Life ain't fair, it ain't a game
Life don't treat us all the same
It ain't a rainbow, it's a hurricane

- Copyright Heidi Howe 2024

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10
Music
