New Song from Genevva Rolls Along Like a Breezy Sunday

Louisville band Genevva just released a taste of their upcoming album due in Spring of 2025 with their song "Now That You're Gone". Jenni Cochran and Aaron Craker have been making music together for a decade now. They started as a band called Dr. Vitamin, then became Frederick The Younger, and are now known as Genevva. They call their sound "dreamer music" and it fits with sometimes romantic themes, sometimes dark, but always melodic and well, dreamy. I asked Jenni about the new song:

"We've been listening to a lot of 70s music and were inspired by the lightness of it. We wanted Now That You're Gone to roll along like an easy breezy Sunday afternoon. We love good driving music. The song is about losing someone you love and wishing you could take back things you said and did. After I wrote it I realized that it could also apply to a loved one passing away. This is our first single off our new album that comes out next Spring and we can't wait to share it!"

Listen to "Now That You're Gone" now streaming.