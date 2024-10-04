© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Phosphorescent: "I'm reinvigorated to make some more records"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 4, 2024 at 12:46 PM EDT

Phosphorescent released their newest full length LP Revelator earlier this year, the first release since 2018's C'est La Vie. The new album is also the first record from Phosphorescent to be released on Verve Records, following several years with indie label Dead Oceans. Matthew Houck, the artist behind the musical project, stopped by the WFPK studio before he and his band's Mercury Ballroom concert.

Houck talked about his process for developing the new album, sharing how he collaborated with other musicians to find the right sound, and the creative avenues they took when presented with time restraints and other obstacles. He also shared how Revelator is a milestone of sorts, and the ways in which the making of the album provided him with inspiration to create even more music.

Listen to the entire interview and performance, and watch the official music video for the new album's title track here!
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

