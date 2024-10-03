Mistaken Smashing Pumpkin lyrics to woes of Eastern KY. are in Parker Hobson's Loss Program

Louisville songwriter and poet Parker Hobson says it's been a while since he released new music which was in 2009. But that dry spell is over thanks to a songwriter group he joined over Zoom during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. He has emerged with a new album of songs called Loss Program that covers a wide range of subjects. About the songs Parker says:

"The songs are about Wal-Mart, the suburbs, mis-hearing Smashing Pumpkins lyrics, the old concrete New Deal/WPA bridges in Louisville, and the resonance of the resource extraction economy in East Kentucky. I lived in the mountains for years, and I still do work for Appalshop, a non-profit media org based in Whitesburg, and sort of how all of these things in the built & cultural environment here in Ky. necessarily become the backdrop for heartbreak, but also joy, and everything else in between that makes up our everyday here c. 2024. (At least, that's kind of the idea! Ha.)"

The aforementioned songwriting group included Lacey Guthrie, Joan Shelley, Isaac Fosl-Van Wyke, & others. Parker says:

"After suddenly being responsible for working on a new song, every week, for months, and getting a ton of extremely helpful feedback, I realized I actually had the bones of something that could be a record— and while it took me awhile to make it all happen, I got a band together and recorded this project at La La Land here in town, and I'm proud of how it came out."

One of the standout tracks is called "Luna Moths" that features harmony from Catherine Irwin of Freakwater fame. You can hear that song along with the rest from Parker Hobson's Loss Program which is now streaming and on bandcamp for purchase.