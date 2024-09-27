Los Lonely Boys' JoJo Garza: “We feel like we still have a purpose to fulfill"

Los Lonely Boys have returned after an 11-year hiatus with Resurrection, an album that not only showcases their distinct fusion of rock, blues, and Latin influences but also reflects a deeper sense of purpose. JoJo Garza, in a conversation with Kyle Meredith, discusses the band’s journey and the personal and spiritual motivations that brought them back together after more than a decade away from recording.

JoJo explains how the pandemic and their hiatus before it felt almost predestined. “We felt like we had been given some foresight into what was coming,” he says, referring to how the band took a break just before COVID hit. This unexpected break allowed them to reflect on their lives, their families, and, ultimately, their purpose as musicians. He notes that the title Resurrection isn’t just a reference to their return, but also an acknowledgment of their belief in divine purpose. “We feel like we still have a purpose to fulfill, and it’s not our own,” JoJo states.

The album itself carries the weight of this new clarity. JoJo, who produced the record, received a vote of confidence from his brothers Henry and Ringo. “They said, ‘We’ve got JoJo Garza, man,’ and that’s a big chair to sit in.” The trio’s trust in each other shines through in tracks like Bloodwater—a dark, bluesy anthem that JoJo describes as “almost prophetic.” Meanwhile, songs like Dance With Me tap into the classic Los Lonely Boys sound, showcasing the band’s ability to blend genres effortlessly.

The album reflects their evolution, both musically and personally. Whether it’s the eerie tones of Bloodwater or the upbeat vibes of Dance With Me, Resurrection feels like a fresh chapter in the band’s storied career. And with tracks like Wish You Would, a playful, Beatles-inspired tune that started as a studio joke, the Garza brothers prove they haven’t lost their sense of spontaneity and fun.

Reflecting on their journey and what’s ahead, JoJo emphasizes the band’s commitment to their craft: “We’re still those three brothers from San Angelo, Texas, and we still have a job to do.” Their purpose? To continue making music that spreads love, truth, and joy—resurrecting not only their band but also the message they’ve always carried.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.