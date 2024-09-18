Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm release a new song with mystic Western vibes in "Tolerant Woman"

Louisville band Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm just released their new single "Tolerant Woman" which will appear on an upcoming EP due early 2025. Their first full length album called Creature Untamed which came out earlier this year, received rave reviews so we were very excited to hear a new one is already on the way. We asked Sydney, lead singer and songwriter, to tell us about the new track:

"Funny enough, this single was meant to be the lead track on “Creature Untamed” - it even has the phrase “creature untamed” in the lyrics. We fully recorded it but it had this almost Piratey/Irish vibe, and we just couldn’t get it to a place where we loved it. We released the album and kept the name, but not the song it came from.

Later, we deconstructed the track and changed the chords, time signature - pretty much everything except for the lyrics. Now it has this mystic western vibe that we’re really happy with, especially with Roadie lending the pedal steel to the track.

“Tolerant Woman” is one of four singles that will be combined to create an EP set to fully release next spring/summer. We’re releasing each track 12 weeks apart to have music coming out while we work on our sophomore album. We’re currently writing and doing pre-production and will likely start actually recording this winter!"

Check out the new video for "Tolerant Woman" and catch them live at Headliners with Digby and Dewey Kinkade & The Navigators on October 5th.