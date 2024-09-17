My Morning Jacket: "In these times of great confusion and shifting energies, let us remember love, equality, and unity."

Louisville's My Morning Jacket released an uplifting anthem today for these difficult and divisive times called "Aren't We One?" The song reminds us there's a lot of beauty in life and to focus on that and the connections that bind us as humans. In a statement about the song the band says:

“Music is the invisible architecture holding up the entire universe,” says Jim James.. Music is the great reminder that life, despite its challenges, still brims with so much beauty. Music connects us back to the source -- the heartbeat of existence, the force of love that binds us all, that boundless ocean of cosmic energy.

In these times of great confusion and shifting energies, let us remember love, equality, and unity. Let us move past the divide-and-conquer mentality holding us back and come together to uplift one another and heal our planet. A rainbow is the greatest example we have of this in life, where all of the diverse colors come together to form something much greater than they ever could have done on their own. No matter what walk of life one may stroll- who doesn’t enjoy the majesty of a rainbow out in nature?! We are all part of that great ever-changing living rainbow called life.

Let us act with compassion and listen to the heartbeat of the universe, the voice of conscience within our souls, guiding us towards peace, reminding us that we are all one… all part of the same love."

"Aren't We One?" was written by Jim James, Bo Koster, and Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, and produced by Brendan O'Brien. The band will be performing Sunday, September 22 at this year's Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival in Louisville.