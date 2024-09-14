Megadeth's Dave Mustaine: "I found my sound by covering obscure songs in Panic, pre-Metallica"

Dave Mustaine, the man behind Megadeth, sat down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the Destroy All Enemies tour with Mudvayne and All That Remains. True to form, the heavy metal icon isn’t just cruising on the fumes of past successes—he’s fine-tuning his live shows and recording process. Mustaine revealed that this new leg of the tour will offer more songs than ever before, teasing fans with the promise of fresh setlists, some heavy fan favorites, and even a return of deep cuts like Kick the Chair.

Megadeth’s live shows have always been as intense as their albums, but with new band members, including Teemu Mäntysaari , the lineup brings a certain freshness that fans have been eagerly awaiting. According to Mustaine, Mäntysaari’s guitar work has been a game-changer for the band, maintaining the integrity of Megadeth’s legendary sound while adding his own personal flair. The changes in lineup haven’t just altered the band’s chemistry; they’ve also injected a renewed energy into both live performances and the songwriting process.

In typical Mustaine fashion, the conversation turned to heavier topics, but not without a wink and a nod. Discussing The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, Mustaine described how tracks like “Mission to Mars” grew out of his fascination with space travel, including a not-so-subtle nod to Elon Musk’s space-bound Tesla. There’s also something brewing with NASA, as Megadeth might be involved in an upcoming project that ties into their Mars-inspired themes. It’s not exactly playing live in space, but the sci-fi tinged future could hold some surprises.

Mustaine also touched on his collaboration with Sammy Hagar on the album, noting how their cover of “This Planet’s on Fire” brings back his love for obscure and heavy songs. His admiration for Hagar extends beyond just the music—they’re both icons who continue to shape rock ‘n’ roll’s evolution. Mustaine’s joy in working with Hagar mirrors his passion for Megadeth’s ever-evolving music, and he’s eager to see where the band’s creativity takes them next.

