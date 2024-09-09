The Record Company on WFPK Video Vault

Los Angeles blues rock trio The Record Company made a big splash with their Grammy-nominated debut album in 2016. After a global pandemic forced them off the road and they found themselves once again without a label, the band returned to basics and channeled their tribulations into a brand new album, aptly titled The 4th Album.

Hitting the road in support of the new album, The Record Company stopped by the WFPK Performance Studio in Louisville, KY to perform an acoustic set for WFPK Members Only. In addition to the music, the band talks about being dropped by their major label and how that experience directly inspired songs from The 4th Album.

Support for WFPK's 2024 MembersOnly Concerts is provided in part by PNC.