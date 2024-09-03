Raising Daughters: "The song came out of the insecurities of not remembering the night before"

It shouldn't be a surprise that Louisville's Youth Performing Arts School would spawn such talent as singer/songwriter Hallie Riddick who is making waves in New York City with her musical partner Josette Axne. They are known as Raising Daughters and recently released their EP called Petty Crimes. Their sound is reminiscent of The Staves and Indigo Girls with lots of harmony and humor. The new EP that's been two years in the making, "explores what it means to move away, to find yourself in new relationships and worlds, to be heartbroken, to be pissed off, and to throw yourself back at it again. This music is meant to guide you through those messy moments and then maybe have a drink after it's all done." A favorite from the new album called "Ain't It Funny" sets the tone. From the band:

"We wanted to write a smokey bar song- something gritty that felt close to artists we love like the Old 97's. The song came out of the insecurities and messiness of not remembering the night before and letting other people write your stories for you. The song really expands starting at 0:55 when the organ hits and as soon as the pedal steel and fiddle hit their solos, we knew everyone in the bar would be screamin’."

Catch Raising Daughters live in Louisville on September 15 with Kathryn Brooks, Ian Fisher, and Small Chuck at Chapel of St. Philip Neri, 6pm!

In the meantime, check out the new EP below.