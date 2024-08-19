Shelbyville Road and other Louisville imagery appears in new EP from Lily Lu Gilbert

20 year old Lily Lu Gilbert is from Louisville but based in New York City, studying music theory and composition at NYU. She grew up in the Clifton area of Louisville and has included lots of Louisville imagery in the songs on her new EP titled Back in Riverland: Demos from Music Garden. I asked Lily to tell us more about the new EP and a little more about herself:

"I wrote the songs on my own but got to work with producer/owner Al Torrence at Music Garden Studios, along with session musicians Joe Pinchotti, Nate Catanzarite, Greg Jones, and Amico Demuzio (all but Greg are touring with Charles Wesley Godwin at the moment). I hope to wrangle them back from tour this fall to record a single with them! I play guitar and piano, thanks to the teachers at Mom's Music on Mellwood, and I'm about to be a junior at NYU.

I wrote "Riverland" about love lost and lives unlived in Louisville. It's detailed in its heartache, entirely human in both its sound and its regret."

Her new EP shows huge talent and I can't wait to hear more. Listen for the song "Riverland" to start popping up on WFPK. In the meantime, listen to the entire EP below now streaming everywhere.