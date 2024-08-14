5 Seconds of Summer's Ashton Irwin: "People said a drummer making an album would ruin the band"

In a recent interview with Kyle Meredith, Ashton Irwin, drummer of the globally successful band 5 Seconds of Summer, delved into his second solo album, Blood on the Drums. Known for his powerful drumming and distinctive voice, Irwin has been a key figure in the band since its inception in 2011. With the release of his first solo album, Superbloom, during the pandemic, Irwin showcased a more personal and introspective side of his artistry, one that he continues to explore and expand upon with this latest record.

Irwin described Blood on the Drums as an amalgamation of his various musical influences, ranging from contemporary pop and rock to 60s psychedelia. He worked closely with producers Matt Pauling and John Feldmann, both of whom he has long-standing creative relationships with.

A standout track from the album, "California Holds Her Breath," was inspired by an emotional story shared by Irwin’s producer, John Feldmann. The song touches on themes of love, loss, and the search for identity, themes that resonate with many of Irwin’s young fans who move to California in search of self-discovery. Irwin revealed that the album's concept reflects not only the people we leave behind but also the realization that we must take charge of our own lives.

In the interview, Irwin also discussed the challenges and rewards of balancing his solo work with his commitments to 5 Seconds of Summer. He noted that while some had warned him against pursuing solo projects, fearing it could harm the band, Irwin believes that individual expression can coexist with group success. He sees his solo ventures as an opportunity to explore different facets of his musical identity, free from the expectations that come with being part of a band.

Irwin's musical journey is marked by a deep appreciation for both classic and contemporary influences. He mentioned artists like Led Zeppelin and Echo & the Bunnymen as significant inspirations for his work. This blend of old and new is evident throughout Blood on the Drums, which features everything from hard rock riffs to intricate acoustic fingerpicking.

Looking ahead, Irwin expressed a desire to take Blood on the Drums on the road, though he is mindful of the environmental and social impacts of touring in today’s rapidly changing world. Despite these considerations, he remains passionate about live performance and is eager to share his new music with audiences.

For the full interview and to hear more about Ashton Irwin’s latest projects, check out the video above and then hit play on the one below.