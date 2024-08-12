Phil Medley & the Gently Used Band shared their high-energy country rock album Tonk

Louisville "post-alt-country" band Phil Medley & the Gently Used band recently shared their newest album Tonk. Medley describes the collection as "eight songs of high energy country and rock and roll… a little humorous, a little sentimental and plenty of guitars."

He built the personnel close to home and exclusively utilized Louisville musicians on the album, people that he's known from years of playing music around the city. The bond between the longtime collaborators and friends can be heard throughout the songs, which feature a naturally authentic blend of sounds and undeniable energy.

Phil Medley & the Gently used band are set to close out the night at the 43rd annual Old Timers Day in Rabbit Hash, KY on August 31. Listen to their new album Tonk on Spotify below.