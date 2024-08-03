Annabeth Gish: "I don't take this career for granted, but it's been hard as hell"

Annabeth Gish joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest movie, Ride, co-starring C. Thomas Howell and Jake Allyn. The film tells the story of a family of bull riders struggling to survive in a small Texas town, dealing with issues of addiction, health, and deeply rooted southern religion. Gish, known for her roles in Mystic Pizza, The X-Files, and Sons of Anarchy, delves into the film's heavy themes, the intensity of an 18-day shoot, and how she increasingly finds herself playing voices of authority.

Gish also reflects on her enduring career in Hollywood and discusses her love for working with Mike Flanagan, highlighting her roles in The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Additionally, she shares her excitement about returning to Pretty Little Liars for its latest run.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.