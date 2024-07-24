© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Cleopatra Coleman: "You don't have to play the role that you're given"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:32 AM EDT

Cleopatra Coleman on FX’s Clipped, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, and Her Own Music

Cleopatra Coleman joins Kyle Meredith to discuss her portrayal of V. Stiviano in the FX miniseries, Clipped, which tells the true story of the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling amid the team's drive to win a championship under coach Doc Rivers. The Australian actress delves into the myth that Stiviano created once she had the media spotlight focused on her after leaking tapes of Sterling’s racist rants, and how she humanized the real person behind the persona.

The Last Man On Earth actress goes on to explore how the series reflects issues with race, power, and celebrity, as well as societal expectations depending on one's race. She also gives insight into working with Ed O’Neil, the potential return of Devra Bloodaxe in future installments of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, and the shoegaze-inspired music she’s released on the side.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
