Reminiscing with John Gage in the 91.9 Studio "It's the simple things that make life worthwhile"

Longtime Louisville musician and former Kentucky Homefront host John Gage graced the WFPK studio before his show at The Monarch last Saturday. It was great to catch up with him and hear his musings on life plus he did a live original called "The Analog Side of The Digital Divide". John has lived long enough (79 years!) to know that success isn't about numbers but rather the quality of the experiences he's had and the people who've supported him. He shares his thoughts on this and much more.