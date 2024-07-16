© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Donate
Reminiscing with John Gage in the 91.9 Studio "It's the simple things that make life worthwhile"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
John Gage
Photo by Laura Shine
John Gage

Longtime Louisville musician and former Kentucky Homefront host John Gage graced the WFPK studio before his show at The Monarch last Saturday. It was great to catch up with him and hear his musings on life plus he did a live original called "The Analog Side of The Digital Divide". John has lived long enough (79 years!) to know that success isn't about numbers but rather the quality of the experiences he's had and the people who've supported him. He shares his thoughts on this and much more.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
